It’s a date night for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

The couple were all smiles as they were spotted sitting next to each other inside the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. Stefani wore a silver beaded Azzaro mini dress with a high, curly ponytail, while Shelton chose a black suit jacket with jeans. When longtime show host Reba McEntire called out her former co-host Shelton sitting in the audience, he pulled a microphone out of his jacket pocket.

“You used to need me to help you do this. And God knows Luke [Bryan] did,” Shelton joked. “I just figured I would just — you good?”

When McEntire said she had everything under control, Shelton took a sip from his very own yard-long glass of beer and took a seat while muttering: “Fine. Forget you, Reba.”

Shelton, 42, is set to debut his new single, “God’s Country,” during a performance at the awards show. The PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive alum joins a star-studded lineup of performers, including Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and ex-wife Miranda Lambert, who brought along new husband Brendan McLoughlin as her date to the show.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating for over three years after meeting on the set of The Voice. Since then, the pair have been vocal about their love. The 49-year-old No Doubt frontwoman told Natalie Morales on the Today Show in December that she definitely thinks she and Shelton are in it for the long haul, but there’s “no pressure” to get engaged.

“[You] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life,” she said at the time. “We’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

When Morales asked Stefani if she thinks Shelton is forever, she raved, “I hope so, yeah!”

