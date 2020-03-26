Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert to Perform At-Home for ACM Special

The Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced Thursday the lineup for their new special, ACM Presents: Our Country — and it’s just as star-studded as their annual award show (which was postponed from April 5 to Sept. 16 due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak) was expected to be.

Airing in place of the ACM Awards on April 5, the two-hour special will feature at-home acoustic performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Among those slated to perform duets are Kane Brown and John Legend, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, and longtime couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will all honor late country music hall of fame singer Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday from natural causes at the age of 81.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert; Keith Urban; Carrie Underwood Jason Merritt/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

In addition to the performances, the special will also feature intimate conversations with the country music superstars and clips from the ACM Awards’ 55-year history.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5th due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement last week.

“We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes,” he added.

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett, both 29, along with producer Dann Huff, 59, have the most nods at the ACM Awards this year with five nominations each. Morris — who welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Hurd on Monday — is nominated in four categories, including group of the year which marks her first nomination in the category as a member of The Highwomen. Thomas Rhett is up for his first-ever entertainer of the year nomination.

Shelton and Old Dominion received four nominations, while Ashley McBryde, Lambert, Church, Combs and Kacey Musgraves each earned three.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay received nominations in the video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year categories for “10,000 Hours,” their collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, who is a first-time nominee at the awards show.

Women are up for wins in every main award category where they are eligible, including entertainer of the year (Underwood) and album of the year (Morris and Lambert) at the 2020 ACMs. Reigning entertainer of the year Urban will host.

ACM Presents: Our Country airs April 5 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, and the ACM Awards will now air Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

