Entertainment Music Country ACM Honors 2022: See All the Country Stars Who Walked the Red Carpet The show, which honored Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert, among others, will air in September By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2022 04:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 16 Dan + Shay Jason Kempin/Getty 02 of 16 Carly Pearce Jason Kempin/Getty 03 of 16 Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLouglin Jason Kempin/Getty 04 of 16 Morgan Wallen Jason Kempin/Getty 05 of 16 Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt Jason Kempin/Getty 06 of 16 Little Big Town Jason Kempin/Getty 07 of 16 Lainey Wilson Jason Kempin/Getty 08 of 16 Chris and Morgane Stapleton Jason Kempin/Getty 09 of 16 Avril Lavigne Jason Kempin/Getty 10 of 16 Kristen and Jordan Davis Jason Kempin/Getty 11 of 16 Tiera Kennedy Jason Kempin/Getty 12 of 16 HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Jason Kempin/Getty 13 of 16 Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain. 14 of 16 Caitlyn Smith Jason Kempin/Getty 15 of 16 Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley Jason Kempin/Getty 16 of 16 Beth Ditto Jason Kempin/Getty