ACM Honors 2022: See All the Country Stars Who Walked the Red Carpet

The show, which honored Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert, among others, will air in September

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2022 04:05 PM
01 of 16

Dan + Shay

15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors - Backstage
Jason Kempin/Getty
02 of 16

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce
Jason Kempin/Getty
03 of 16

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLouglin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Jason Kempin/Getty
04 of 16

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen
Jason Kempin/Getty
05 of 16

Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt

Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt
Jason Kempin/Getty
06 of 16

Little Big Town

Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town
Jason Kempin/Getty
07 of 16

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson
Jason Kempin/Getty
08 of 16

Chris and Morgane Stapleton

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton
Jason Kempin/Getty
09 of 16

Avril Lavigne

avril lavigne
Jason Kempin/Getty
10 of 16

Kristen and Jordan Davis

Kristen O'Connor and Jordan Davis
Jason Kempin/Getty
11 of 16

Tiera Kennedy

Tiera Kennedy
Jason Kempin/Getty
12 of 16

HARDY and Caleigh Ryan

15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors - Red Carpet
Jason Kempin/Getty
13 of 16

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain
Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain.
14 of 16

Caitlyn Smith

Caitlyn Smith
Jason Kempin/Getty
15 of 16

Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley

15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors - Red Carpet
Jason Kempin/Getty
16 of 16

Beth Ditto

beth ditto
Jason Kempin/Getty
