All the Country Stars We Snapped Inside PEOPLE's ACM Honors 2022 Portrait Studio

From Shania Twain to Chris Stapleton, we caught country's biggest stars ahead of the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony, airing Tuesday night on FOX

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 06:05 PM
01 of 15

Shania Twain

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
02 of 15

Trace Adkins

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
03 of 15

Carly Pearce

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
04 of 15

Little Big Town

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
05 of 15

Chris Stapleton

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
06 of 15

Mickey Guyton

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
07 of 15

Jordan Davis

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
08 of 15

Lainey Wilson

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
09 of 15

HARDY

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
10 of 15

Tiera Kennedy

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
11 of 15

ERNEST

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
12 of 15

Charlie Worsham

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
13 of 15

Ashley Gorley

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
14 of 15

Nicolle Galyon

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
15 of 15

Jesse Frasure

ACM Honors Portrait studio
Jeremy Cowart
Related Articles
Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain
ACM Honors 2022: See All the Country Stars Who Walked the Red Carpet
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) ; Shania Twain during 1999 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain's Iconic 1999 Grammys Dress to ACM Honors
ACMs 2022 PEOPLE Photobooth
PEOPLE's 2022 ACM Awards Photo Booth: See Country Music's Biggest Stars Cut Loose
Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt
Trace Adkins Sees Himself in His Role on New TV Drama, 'Monarch': 'The Train Is Perpetually Off the Track'
Jason Aldean + carrie underwood, morgan wallen and bros
ACM Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Takes N.Y.C., Plus Mickey Guyton, Travis Barker, Charli XCX and More
Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, Chris Stapleton
Chris Young, Miranda Lambert and More Lead the Pack for 2022 ACM Awards Nominations
Shania Twain appears on Fox show Monarch
New Country Drama Series 'Monarch' Will Guest Star Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and More
CMA Awards Portraits; Bridgestone Arena; 11/10/21
Go Inside the CMA Awards 2021 Portrait Studio — and Get the Story Behind the Strings
57th Academy of Country Music Awards
See All of Country Music's Biggest Stars on the Red Carpet for the 2022 ACM Awards
Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard
Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at Spotify House at CMA Fest
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
CMT Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
Dolly Parton
ACM Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Big Night
2021 CMA Arrivals
Country Music's Biggest Stars Are Arriving at the 2021 CMA Awards: See All the Photos from the Red Carpet