Entertainment Music Country All the Country Stars We Snapped Inside PEOPLE's ACM Honors 2022 Portrait Studio From Shania Twain to Chris Stapleton, we caught country's biggest stars ahead of the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony, airing Tuesday night on FOX By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 06:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 15 Shania Twain Jeremy Cowart 02 of 15 Trace Adkins Jeremy Cowart 03 of 15 Carly Pearce Jeremy Cowart 04 of 15 Little Big Town Jeremy Cowart 05 of 15 Chris Stapleton Jeremy Cowart 06 of 15 Mickey Guyton Jeremy Cowart 07 of 15 Jordan Davis Jeremy Cowart 08 of 15 Lainey Wilson Jeremy Cowart 09 of 15 HARDY Jeremy Cowart 10 of 15 Tiera Kennedy Jeremy Cowart 11 of 15 ERNEST Jeremy Cowart 12 of 15 Charlie Worsham Jeremy Cowart 13 of 15 Ashley Gorley Jeremy Cowart 14 of 15 Nicolle Galyon Jeremy Cowart 15 of 15 Jesse Frasure Jeremy Cowart