Entertainment Music Country See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 ACM Awards The ACMs are bigger in Texas! See your favorite Nashville stars hitting the red carpet ahead of this year's show in Frisco, Texas By Kate Hogan and Lauren Lieberman Published on May 11, 2023 06:31 PM 01 of 52 Dolly Parton Theo Wargo/WireImage 02 of 52 Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Jason Kempin/Getty 03 of 52 Brian & Brittney Kelley Jason Kempin/Getty 04 of 52 Tenille Townes Jason Kempin/Getty 05 of 52 Lily Rose Jason Kempin/Getty 06 of 52 Jelly Roll Jason Kempin/Getty 07 of 52 Nastia Liukin Jason Kempin/Getty 08 of 52 Kimberly Perry Jason Kempin/Getty 09 of 52 Charles Esten Jason Kempin/Getty 10 of 52 Tracy & Becca Lawrence Jason Kempin/Getty 11 of 52 Dustin Lynch Jason Kempin/Getty 12 of 52 MacKenzie Porter Jason Kempin/Getty 13 of 52 Luke Scornavacco Jason Kempin/Getty 14 of 52 Brittany Warthan & Randall King Jason Kempin/Getty 15 of 52 Leo Brooks & Andrew Millsaps of Neon Union Jason Kempin/Getty 16 of 52 Ian Munsick Jason Kempin/Getty 17 of 52 Kelli & Hunter Phelps Jason Kempin/Getty 18 of 52 Corey Kent Jason Kempin/Getty 19 of 52 Coffey Anderson & Criscilla Crossland Jason Kempin/Getty 20 of 52 BRELAND Jason Kempin/Getty 21 of 52 Cheyenne Kimball & Mike Gossin Jason Kempin/Getty 22 of 52 Ashley Cooke Jason Kempin/Getty 23 of 52 Hannah Ellis Jason Kempin/Getty 24 of 52 Drew Baldridge Jason Kempin/Getty 25 of 52 Brianna LaPaglia Jason Kempin/Getty 26 of 52 Brittany McGuire Jason Kempin/Getty 27 of 52 Jay DeMarcus Jason Kempin/Getty 28 of 52 Chase Rice Jason Kempin/Getty 29 of 52 Dela Reilley Jason Kempin/Getty 30 of 52 Olivia Dunne Jason Kempin/Getty 31 of 52 Jackson Dean Jason Kempin/Getty 32 of 52 Frank Ray Jason Kempin/Getty 33 of 52 Pierre Wilson Jason Kempin/Getty 34 of 52 Davis Burleson Jason Kempin/Getty 35 of 52 Tigirlily Gold Jason Kempin/Getty 36 of 52 Priscilla Block Jason Kempin/Getty 37 of 52 Meghan Linsey Jason Kempin/Getty 38 of 52 Cole Swindell & Courtney Little Jason Kempin/Getty 39 of 52 Caitlyn Smith Jason Kempin/Getty 40 of 52 Zach Bryan Jason Kempin/Getty 41 of 52 Hailey Whitters Jason Kempin/Getty 42 of 52 Nicolle Galyon Getty 43 of 52 Tyler Hubbard Getty 44 of 52 ERNEST & Delaney Royer Getty 45 of 52 Bailey Zimmerman Getty 46 of 52 Pillbox Patti Getty 47 of 52 Randy Travis & Mary Davis Getty 48 of 52 Ashley McBryde Getty 49 of 52 Jon Randall Getty 50 of 52 Caylee Hammack Getty 51 of 52 Nate Smith Getty 52 of 52 Jordan & Kristen Davis Jason Kempin/Getty Images