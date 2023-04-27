Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Kane Brown and More Announced as 2023 ACM Awards Performers

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards has announced its all-star lineup of performers.

Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and more are set to hit the Ford Center stage at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11, the Academy of Country Music announced on Thursday morning.

Keith Urban. Paul Morigi/Getty

The show — pegged as "Country Music's Party of the Year" — will also celebrate the genre with performances from Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Parton, 77, and Garth Brooks, 61, are hosting, with Parton set to close out the show with the premiere of her lead single from her upcoming rock LP.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks, and the show itself will be available to stream for free on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11. It will stream for free on Amazon Freevee the next day.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The show announced the stars vying for trophies just last week, with heavyweights like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton all with a chance to take home wins.

"Wait in the Truck" singer HARDY is the most-nominated artist of the night with seven nods, including song of the year and artist-songwriter of the year — and he shares three of his nominations with Lainey Wilson, who is nominated for six awards in total. Kane Brown, Combs, Lambert and Cole Swindell aren't too far behind with five nominations a piece.

Lambert, last year's Triple Crown Award champ, has now also broken the record for most nominations in the female artist of the year category with 17 — one more than Reba McEntire's 16 career nods in the category.

Combs and Stapleton can also become Triple Crown winners if they bring home entertainer of the year, meaning they've won entertainer of the year, new artist and artist of the year during their careers. A full list of nominees is available here.

As for this year's hosts, the ACMs marks Brooks' first award-show hosting gig, while Parton has hosted the event twice before. "I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the "Jolene" singer said in a press release last month. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

As Brooks told Billboard of his hosting duties, he hopes that the pair represents country music "well."

"I mean, you've got your foundation and what you're looking for here. You've got talent and class," he said. "Let's represent country music the best that we can."