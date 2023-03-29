Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Will Co-Host 2023 ACM Awards: 'Never Had the Chance to Work Together'

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," said Parton

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 11:20 AM
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. Photo: Art Streiber

The hosts of this year's Academy of Country Music Awards have been unveiled.

Garth Brooks will be joining returning host Dolly Parton for the 58th ACM Awards, which are taking place on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Parton, 77, hosted the ceremony solo in 2000 and alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year, while this marks the first time Brooks, 61, will host an awards show.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the "Jolene" singer said in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

Parton also revealed that fans will get the chance to hear new music from her during the star-studded evening, which celebrates country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Academy of Country Music Awards. Amazon Prime

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!" she explained. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, Parton shared that the album is titled Rock Star and will be released "next fall."

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," added Brooks about co-hosting with the musician.

He also told Billboard of his hopes for the show, "All I hope that we do as a pair is represent [country music] well." He continued, gesturing to his co-host beside him, "I mean, you've got your foundation and what you're looking for here. You've got talent and class. Let's represent country music the best that we can."

And while the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer has never hosted a ceremony before, he has had plenty of experience when it comes to winning at them. Brooks — who announced his new Las Vegas residency in November — has won 22 ACM Awards, including six entertainer of the year gongs. Parton meanwhile, has 13 ACM Awards wins.

Nominees, performers and presenters for this year's show will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards take place Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
Dolly Parton, Cher
Dolly Parton Teases 'Iconic' Collabs for Upcoming Rock Album: 'Hopefully We're Going to Have Cher'
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Cutest Moments Together
Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton Releases Catchy New Song Inspired by a 'Dream About God' to Celebrate Her 77th Birthday
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: (l-r) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Match as Blondes in Black and Leopard Print at New Year's Eve Show
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Gabby Barrett and Dolly Parton
Gabby Barrett Recalls Meeting 'Legend' Dolly Parton for First Time: 'A Little Nerve-Wracking!'
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Flawlessly Harmonize Impromptu 'I Will Always Love You' Duet
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
MILEY CYRUS, DOLLY PARTON
Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'
jimmy fallon, dolly parton
Jimmy Fallon Announces Holiday Song — This Time with Dolly Parton: 'Keep the Tradition Going'
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Celebs Who Make Her Excited: 'I'm Starstruck Every Time I Talk to a 'Real' Star'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0972 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Dolly Parton and host Jimmy Fallon sing a "Holiday Song Medley" on November 30, 2018
Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton Joke That It's 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' with New Holiday Song
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton Says 'Nobody Sings Like Kelly Clarkson' as They Unveil Newly Reimagined '9 to 5' Duet
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs onstage at "Dollyverse Powered By Blockchain Creative Labs on Eluv.io" during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'
peyton manning, luke bryan
Luke Bryan Will Co-Host the 56th CMA Awards with Peyton Manning: 'It's Going to Be Great'