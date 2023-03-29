Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Will Co-Host 2023 ACM Awards: 'Never Had the Chance to Work Together'

The hosts of this year's Academy of Country Music Awards have been unveiled.

Garth Brooks will be joining returning host Dolly Parton for the 58th ACM Awards, which are taking place on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Parton, 77, hosted the ceremony solo in 2000 and alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year, while this marks the first time Brooks, 61, will host an awards show.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the "Jolene" singer said in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

Parton also revealed that fans will get the chance to hear new music from her during the star-studded evening, which celebrates country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.

Academy of Country Music Awards. Amazon Prime

"In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!" she explained. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, Parton shared that the album is titled Rock Star and will be released "next fall."

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," added Brooks about co-hosting with the musician.

He also told Billboard of his hopes for the show, "All I hope that we do as a pair is represent [country music] well." He continued, gesturing to his co-host beside him, "I mean, you've got your foundation and what you're looking for here. You've got talent and class. Let's represent country music the best that we can."

And while the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer has never hosted a ceremony before, he has had plenty of experience when it comes to winning at them. Brooks — who announced his new Las Vegas residency in November — has won 22 ACM Awards, including six entertainer of the year gongs. Parton meanwhile, has 13 ACM Awards wins.

Nominees, performers and presenters for this year's show will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards take place Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.