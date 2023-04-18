Watch Dolly Parton and a 'Nervous' Garth Brooks Hilariously Get Ready to Host the 2023 ACM Awards (Exclusive)

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are ready to take on this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

In an exclusive clip premiering with PEOPLE on Tuesday, the "9 to 5" singer — who hosted the award show last year — gets first-time host Brooks ready for their big night with a pep talk.

In the clip, Brooks, 61, and Parton, 77, appear in a dressing room together as he reveals that he's "a little nervous to be honest. First time and all."

The "Island in the Streams" singer responds, "Oh don't be nervous, I'm gonna be right here with you."

The "Friends in Low Places" performer goes on to ask Parton if she's "done this before" and she saucily replies "plenty of times with plenty of people."

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. Art Streiber

To Brooks' surprise, Parton cheekily adds that she's going to "make this the best night" of his life.

"We're talking about hosting the ACM award show right?" the "Hard Luck Woman" singer asks with a confused look on his face as Parton responds, "Well of course!"

"But if you have any problem just look at me... up here," she says jokingly, signaling to her eyes instead of her breasts.

Brooks and Parton were announced as co-hosts for the 58th annual award show, taking place on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, in March.

Last year, Parton hosted the award show alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett and she hosted the ceremony solo in 2000.

Academy of Country Music Awards. Amazon Prime

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the "Jolene" singer said in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

Parton also revealed that fans will get the chance to hear new music from her during the star-studded evening, which celebrates country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.

He also told Billboard of his hopes for the show, "All I hope that we do as a pair is represent [country music] well." He continued, gesturing to his co-host beside him, "I mean, you've got your foundation and what you're looking for here. You've got talent and class. Let's represent country music the best that we can."

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards take place Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.