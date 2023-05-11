The Cutest Couples at the 2023 ACM Awards

Whether newly engaged or longtime loves, these pairs made it a date at Thursday night's ACM Awards in Texas

By Kate Hogan
Published on May 11, 2023 10:12 PM
01 of 10

Brendan McLoughlin & Miranda Lambert

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty

McLoughlin dutifully escorted nominee Lambert down the carpet ahead of her performance of her new song, "Carousel."

02 of 10

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Ten days after their Met Gala moment, the stars were back on the red carpet in his-and-hers suits.

03 of 10

Cole Swindell & Courtney Little

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Jason Kempin/Getty

The newly engaged pair was excited to show off that bling (and a kiss!) on the carpet.

04 of 10

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

The legendary loves took a moment for photos before Brooks headed into the Ford Center to co-host the show alongside Dolly Parton.

05 of 10

Lainey Wilson & Devlin Hodges

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309nh) Lainey Wilson and guest Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Wilson and her new boyfriend, a former NFL player, made their red carpet debut at Thursday night's show.

06 of 10

Brian & Brittney Kelly

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

Former Florida Georgia Line singer Kelly and his wife coordinated in shades of blue.

07 of 10

Jordan & Kristen Davis

Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Davises — due soon with baby No. 3 — shared a cute kiss for the cameras.

08 of 10

Luke & Nicole Combs

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309jg) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In another sweet bump moment, nominee Combs cradled his wife's belly as they made their way into the show.

09 of 10

Jason & Brittany Aldean

58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Jason Kempin/Getty

The Aldeans brought the glam ahead of the country singer's performance.

10 of 10

Tyler & Hayley Hubbard

PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth
Katie Kauss

In PEOPLE's red carpet photo booth, the Hubbards shined in their complementary peach ensembles.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309nh) Lainey Wilson and guest Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Lainey Wilson and Former NFL Player Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Make Their Couple Red Carpet Debut at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
All the Pregnant Couples on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion accept the Group of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Accepts 2023 ACM Awards Win with Cane 2 Months After Breaking Pelvis
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at 2023 ACM Awards
Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Reveal She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Luke Combs' Pregnant Wife Nicole Debuts Baby Bump on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidma
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Twin in Suits on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Their Looks!
Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Wears Plunging Gown for 2023 ACM Awards Date Night with Husband Brendan McLoughlin
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
See All the Best Dressed Stars on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
Jordan Davis, Kristen Davis
Jordan Davis' Pregnant Wife Kristen Shows Off Bump at 2023 ACM Awards Before Arrival of Baby No. 3
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Pregnant Kimberly Perry Makes Red Carpet Bump Debut at 2023 ACM Awards After Revealing Baby's Name
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Caitlyn Smith attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Caitlyn Smith Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell's New Fiancée Courtney Little Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 ACM Awards
PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth
All the Photos from Inside PEOPLE's ACM Awards Photo Booth! (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale
Jimmie Allen's Wife Alexis Posted About 'Chaos' and 'Third Parties' Before Assault Allegations Against Singer