01 of 10 Brendan McLoughlin & Miranda Lambert Getty McLoughlin dutifully escorted nominee Lambert down the carpet ahead of her performance of her new song, "Carousel."

02 of 10 Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Getty Ten days after their Met Gala moment, the stars were back on the red carpet in his-and-hers suits.

03 of 10 Cole Swindell & Courtney Little Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Jason Kempin/Getty The newly engaged pair was excited to show off that bling (and a kiss!) on the carpet.

04 of 10 Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Jason Kempin/Getty The legendary loves took a moment for photos before Brooks headed into the Ford Center to co-host the show alongside Dolly Parton.

05 of 10 Lainey Wilson & Devlin Hodges Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Wilson and her new boyfriend, a former NFL player, made their red carpet debut at Thursday night's show.

06 of 10 Brian & Brittney Kelly Jason Kempin/Getty Former Florida Georgia Line singer Kelly and his wife coordinated in shades of blue.

07 of 10 Jordan & Kristen Davis Jason Kempin/Getty Images The Davises — due soon with baby No. 3 — shared a cute kiss for the cameras.

08 of 10 Luke & Nicole Combs Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In another sweet bump moment, nominee Combs cradled his wife's belly as they made their way into the show.

09 of 10 Jason & Brittany Aldean Jason Kempin/Getty The Aldeans brought the glam ahead of the country singer's performance.