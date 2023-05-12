Entertainment Music Country 2023 ACM Awards: See the Complete Winners List! The 2023 ACM Awards aired live from Texas on Thursday on Prime Video By Rachel DeSantis Published on May 12, 2023 03:50 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Cole Swindell; Brothers Osborne; Lainey Wilson. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty (3) The 2023 ACM Awards were in full swing! The annual country music show — which aired Thursday night on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and featured Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks as hosts — got things started on Wednesday with a series of early wins. Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters were the first to take home a trophy, as Bryan won new male artist of the year and Whitters won new female artist of the year on Wednesday. Ashley Gorley, meanwhile, who's co-written hits like "Sand in My Boots" for Morgan Wallen and "You Should Probably Leave" for Chris Stapleton, won songwriter of the year. Whitters expressed her shock and excitement on Instagram, tagging the show and writing "WHAT 😭" as the caption on a post shortly after she was given her award. Bryan, meanwhile, thanked the Academy of Country Music in an Instagram Story. HARDY entered the night as the most-nominated artist, with seven nods, including song of the year and artist-songwriter of the year. He shared three of his nominations with Lainey Wilson, who was nominated for six awards. Trailing them are Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell, who will each vie for five trophies. Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Among Duet Performers at 2023 ACM Awards HARDY; Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown. Getty (3) Lambert, who won the coveted Triple Crown Award last year, is up for female artist of the year for a record-breaking 17th time; this year's nomination pushes her past Reba McEntire's 16 nods in the category. If either Combs or Stapleton take home entertainer of the year, they too will be Triple Crown winners, which means an artist has won entertainer of the year, new artist and artist of the year. The show is set to be a star-studded affair, with performances from Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, HARDY, Brown, Combs, Cody Johnson, Lambert, Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman and Parton, who will debut the first single from her upcoming rock album. Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood will also duet on a medley of hits, while Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina will team up on "She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)." Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Brothers Osborne's John Osborne will also sing "Bonfire at Tina's," while Ed Sheeran will appear for a special performance. See below for the complete list of ACM Award winners. ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR Jason Aldean Kane Brown Luke Combs Miranda Lambert Chris Stapleton Carrie Underwood Morgan Wallen FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Lainey Wilson MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Kane Brown Luke Combs Jordan Davis Chris Stapleton Morgan Wallen DUO OF THE YEAR Brooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayMaddie & TaeThe War and Treaty GROUP OF THE YEAR Lady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionZac Brown Band NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Priscilla BlockMegan MoroneyCaitlyn SmithMorgan WadeHailey Whitters NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Zach BryanJackson DeanERNESTDylan ScottNate SmithBailey Zimmerman ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde Producer: John Osborne Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records Growin' Up - Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Record Company-Label: Columbia Records Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville Palomino - Miranda Lambert Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Producer: Zach Crowell Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Dann Huff Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson Producer: Trent Willmon Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)] Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry Director: P Tracy She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Producer: Troy Jackson Director: Spidey Smith Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Luke Arreguin Director: Alex Alvga 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson Producer: Maddy Hayes Director: Dustin Haney wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Producer: Inkwell Productions Director: Justin Clough What He Didn't Do - Carly Pearce Producer: Ryan Byrd Director: Alexa Campbell SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR Nicolle GalyonAshley GorleyChase McGillJosh OsborneHunter Phelps ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR Luke Combs ERNEST HARDY Miranda Lambert Morgan Wallen MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Producer: Zach Crowell Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Dann Huff Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville Thinking 'Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter Producer: Zach Crowell Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records