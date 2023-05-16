Cole Swindell 'Could Not Be Happier' About Engagement: 'Still Gettin' Used to' Saying Fiancée (Exclusive)

Cole Swindell is getting used to his exciting new title of fiancé.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards, the "Never Say Never" singer opened up about his engagement to Courtney Little.

"First award show, first carpet with my fiancée," Swindell, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm still getting used to saying that, but everybody's been so great and just could not be happier, you know?"

He continues, "I've been fortunate to have some success, but to have somebody to share it with ... to know if this all ends tomorrow, she's got my back — it's just an incredible feeling."

The couple — who got engaged earlier this month — walked the red carpet together and showed off the engagement ring. He also revealed how he felt about making Little his fiancée.

"It feels different, but we like it — we're still gettin' used to it," Swindell says of the new title. "We were joking, I think she's become left-handed now, she's opening doors…I can tell she's just as excited as I am, and that means the world to me. We're gonna enjoy tonight — first award show as an engaged couple."

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Jason Kempin/Getty

Swindell proposed to Little on Sunday at the location of their first date — a farm north of Nashville, Tennessee — and she said yes. "It's hard to put into words how happy I am," he told PEOPLE earlier this week.

"I feel like I'm very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I've missed out on a lot of real-life moments," continued the musician. "I'm just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I'm the happiest I've ever been in all parts of my life."

A few weeks before the proposal, he spoke to Little's father about his intentions. "That's probably the most nervous I've ever been because he's such a great man," Swindell said of his soon-to-be father-in-law.

"I can't wait to be part of her family. She comes from a good one, and that's what made that so nerve-wracking. I can't imagine being a dad of a daughter and having that conversation," he continued.

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little. Jason Kempin/Getty

The singer-songwriter considered popping the question in Dallas this week during festivities leading up to the ACM Awards, but he ultimately chose the farm because of their connection to the location. The couple's first date was Swindell's "Some Habits" video shoot — in which Little starred — and was shot on the farm.

At the award show, Swindell took home the prize for single of the year, song of the year, video of the year and music event of the year.