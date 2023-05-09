Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Among Duet Performers at 2023 ACM Awards

The lineup of performers for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is shaping up to be massive.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions announced a slew of duet performances from Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina as well as Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Brothers Osborne's John Osborne.

HARDY is also newly set to take the stage at this year's country awards show, as well as a special performance from Ed Sheeran.

For the performances, Pearce, 33, and Yearwood, 58, will duet a medley of hits and Swindell, 39, and Messina, 52, will sing "She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)," while McBryde, 39, Clark, 47, Hammack, 29, Pillbox Patti, 37, and Osborne, 41, will deliver a rendition of "Bonfire at Tina's."

Ed Sheeran. ACMawards

Additionally, the organizations revealed this year's presenters include Yearwood, Clark, Pearce, Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, TJ Osborne, Jon Pardi, MacKenzie Porter, Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith, Tanya Tucker and Keith Urban.

Throughout the show, co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, radio personality Bobby Bones will host a segment of artist interviews and special moments, titled "Backstage with Bobby Bones."

Previously announced performers at the 2023 ACM Awards include Urban, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman — as well as Parton, 77, who will debut the first single from her upcoming rock album.

The show itself will be available to stream for free on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11. It will stream for free on Amazon Freevee the next day.

Art Streiber

The show announced the stars vying for trophies just last week, with heavyweights like Combs, Lambert and Chris Stapleton all with a chance to take home wins.

"Wait in the Truck" singer HARDY is the most-nominated artist of the night with seven nods, including song of the year and artist-songwriter of the year — and he shares three of his nominations with Wilson, who is nominated for six awards in total. Brown, Combs, Lambert and Swindell aren't too far behind with five nominations a piece.

Lambert, last year's Triple Crown Award champ, has now also broken the record for most nominations in the female artist of the year category with 17 — one more than Reba McEntire's 16 career nods in the category.

HARDY; Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown. Getty (3)

Combs and Stapleton can also become Triple Crown winners if they bring home entertainer of the year, meaning they've won entertainer of the year, new artist and artist of the year during their careers. A full list of nominees is available here.

As for this year's hosts, the ACMs marks Brooks' first award-show hosting gig, while Parton has hosted the event twice before. "I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the "Jolene" singer said in a press release last month. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

As Brooks, 61, told Billboard of his hosting duties, he hopes that the pair represents country music "well."

"I mean, you've got your foundation and what you're looking for here. You've got talent and class," he said. "Let's represent country music the best that we can."