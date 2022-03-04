Miranda Lambert was on hand to call each of the winners with the exciting news

Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson Win Best New Artists at 2022 ACM Awards: 'This Is the Best News'

Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson may be relatively new to the world of country music, but they've certainly made their mark!

The singers were named the ACM Awards' new male and new female artists of the year on Friday, just days before the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas.

Miranda Lambert was on hand to fill McCollum and Wilson, both 29, in on their big wins, and video called each of the stars to break the exciting news.

"Holy s—. If there's anybody who understands the fricken' blood, sweat and tears, it's you," an emotional Wilson told Lambert on their call. "I just want to say thank you for paving the damn way for me to be able to have an opportunity like this… Man, this is the best news I think I've ever gotten."

For her part, Lambert, 38, was more than happy to be the one to present the award to the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer, telling her, "I could not be happier… You so deserve it. You're my favorite and I love getting to be friends with you."

Wilson beat out fellow singers Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and Caitlyn Smith for the win.

McCollum, meanwhile, was just as thrilled to be on the receiving end of the coveted prize.

"Are you serious? I'm like, getting blurry vision right now," said the clearly shocked star, who answered Lambert's call from his mom's house in Fort Worth. "Are you joking? You're dead serious? I won?"

After Lambert assured him that she was, in fact, serious, the "Pretty Heart" singer told his fellow Texan that the win was for their state.

"Oh my goodness. There's no way. No way," he said. "This one's for Texas, no doubt. That is wild."

Added Lambert: "You're representing our state good for us."

He bested HARDY, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane in the category.

McCollum released his debut album The Limestone Kid in 2015, but has broken through in recent years with hits like "Pretty Heart," which topped the U.S. Country Airplay chart, "Young Man's Blues" and "To Be Loved by You." He released his first album since signing to Universal Music Group, titled Gold Chain Cowboy, in July.

"I wanted to do it the hard way. I really wanted to earn it," he said of his career in October. "I didn't want anybody to be able to say anybody bought me anything… All I ever wanted was a real shot in country music."

Wilson, meanwhile, released her first major-label album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', in February 2021, and joined Jason Aldean on tour the same year.

"I moved to Nashville 10 years ago and there was never a time I didn't think it wouldn't work," the star told PEOPLE in July. "There were plenty of times when I probably should have packed my stuff and go home. But I never did. I'm hard-headed. I'm a Taurus."