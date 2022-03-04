Watch Dolly Parton host the 57th Annual ACM Awards with country stars Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett on Prime Video March 7

Dolly Parton Excited to 'Do a Number' with Kelsea Ballerini at the ACM Awards

Dolly Parton is getting ready for her big night!

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Segun Oduolowu about the upcoming 2022 ACM Awards, Parton, 76, revealed she would be taking the stage with Kelsea Ballerini.

"I'm gonna be doing a number in the show with Kelsea Ballerini, we're gonna be doing one of the songs from my Run, Rose, Run album," the singer — who's also one of three hosts for the show — said.

Her co-hosts for the evening will be Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, and they'll be performing together as well.

"just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the @acmawards 👯‍♀️😍🤠👑😭✨" Ballerini, 28, posted to her Instagram earlier this week.

Last week, Kelly Clarkson announced on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, that she would be performing a tribute to Parton at Monday's event.

Stapleton and Hayes each have five nominations on the big night, while Pearce has four. Thomas Rhett will compete for two, while Ballerini and Morris each have one.

Pearce and McBryde will team up for their twice-nominated hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," while Parmalee, Brown and Eden will perform "Just the Way."

Young leads the pack this year with seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, while Hayes, Lambert and Stapleton trail with five apiece.