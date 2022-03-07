Chris Stapleton to Play 'Watch You Burn,' a Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims, at 2022 ACMs
When Chris Stapleton takes the stage in Las Vegas at the ACM Awards on Monday night, it'll be a poignant moment for country music fans.
The "Starting Over" singer, 43, is set to perform "Watch You Burn" at the show, a track he wrote following the Route 91 shooting, which happened on the Las Vegas Strip in October 2017.
"Tomorrow we'll be performing 'Watch You Burn,' which is a song that I wrote with Mike Campbell about the shooting that happened here during the country music festival," Stapleton says in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "So yeah, that's what we're doing."
Monday will mark the live television debut of the song, which appears on his 2020 album Starting Over.
The performance will include a 16-person choir, as well as a special guest.
"Only a coward would pick up a gun/And shoot up a crowd trying to have fun/Now the Vegas lights won't lose their glow/And the band will play/And go on with the show," he sings on the track.
In what remains the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, 60 people were killed and more than 400 were injured after a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
RELATED: Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson Win Best New Artists at 2022 ACM Awards: 'This Is the Best News'
Stapleton is nominated for five awards Monday night, including entertainer of the year, male artist of the year, single of the year ("You Should Probably Leave"), video of the year (Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)").
The ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST.
