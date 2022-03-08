"Thanks to Carrie for agreeing to do this song," Aldean said as Underwood replied, "Thank you Jason so much for asking me to be on this song"

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean Win Single of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards: 'Thank You Fans'

The country stars took home the award for single of the year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday.

"Thank you guys so much," Aldean said of winning the prize, which is awarded to artists, producers and record labels. "Thanks to Carrie for agreeing to do this song."

Aldean then went on to thank "If I Didn't Love You" songwriters Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Kurt Allison and Lydia Vaughan and their record companies.

"Thank you Jesus, first and foremost," Underwood added. "Thank you fans for requesting and streaming. Thank you to all of our teams, who have been absolutely amazing. Country radio, of course. Thank you Jason so much for asking me to be on this song. Everybody involved, you are awesome. Thank you fans, thank you ACMs!"

57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Carrie Underwood | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Underwood, 38, and Aldean, 45, beat out Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's "Buy Dirt," Chris Young and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends," Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" and "You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton.

"If I Didn't Love You" was the first single off Macon, the first half of Aldean's double tenth album, and came out in July with an assist from Underwood.

57th Academy of Country Music Awards – Arrivals Jason Aldean | Credit: Getty

The ballad topped the country airplay charts and marked the first collaboration for the country powerhouses.

In a chat with PEOPLE in September, Aldean ruminated on how his life had changed in recent years, as he evolved from a struggling artist into a country superstar balancing life as a dad of four kids.

"It's a hell of a lot different," he said. "I'm a lot more settled in my 40s than I was in my 20s. I'm in a different place in life. I don't feel so much like I'm trying to prove myself every single day and trying to chase this thing that seems so out of reach."

"It feels good to know that for the last 16 years, I've had a chance to wake up and go do a job that I truly love to do," he added. "If it all went away tomorrow, I'd be like, 'My kids are good. It's been great.' I got no regrets at all."