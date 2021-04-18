ACM Awards 2021: See All the Stars Arriving at the Academy of Country Music Awards

The 56th annual ACM Awards, co-hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, is being broadcast from three iconic locations in Nashville

By Sophie Dodd
April 18, 2021 07:26 PM

1 of 31

Blake Shelton

Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images
2 of 31

Lady A

Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images

3 of 31

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images
4 of 31

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images
5 of 31

Martina McBride

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

6 of 31

Eric Church

Credit: Brett Carlsen/ACMA2021/Getty Images
7 of 31

Chris Young & Kane Brown

Credit: Brett Carlsen/ACMA2021/Getty Images
8 of 31

Jimmie Allen

Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images
9 of 31

Dierks Bentley

Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images
10 of 31

Carly Pearce

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
11 of 31

Lee Brice

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
12 of 31

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
13 of 31

Tenille Arts & Tyler Corrado

Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images
14 of 31

Travis Denning

Credit: Jason Davis/ACMA2021/Getty Images
15 of 31

The Cadillac Three

Credit: Jason Davis/ACMA2021/Getty Images
16 of 31

Devin Dawson & Leah Sykes

Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images
17 of 31

Darius Rucker

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
18 of 31

Leslie Jordan

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
19 of 31

CeCe Winans

Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images
20 of 31

Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett

Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty
21 of 31

The War and Treaty

Credit: Jason Davis/ACMA2021/Getty
22 of 31

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Credit: Brent Harrington/CBS
23 of 31

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
24 of 31

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
25 of 31

Old Dominion

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
26 of 31

Ashley McBryde

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
27 of 31

Blanco Brown

Credit: Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
28 of 31

Ingrid Andress

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
29 of 31

Little Big Town

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images
30 of 31

Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty
31 of 31

Jon Randall & Jessi Alexander

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty
