The annual awards show will be broadcast live from Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe on April 18

The ACM Awards Return to Nashville for 2021 Show and Will Again Air from Three Iconic Locations

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards are officially two months away!

The 56th annual awards show, which honors the best in country music, will take place in Nashville on Sunday, April 18, The Academy of Country Music, Dick Clark Productions, and CBS announced in a joint press release on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like last year, the star-studded event will once again be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

"We're thrilled to return to Music City's most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020."

Image zoom Old Dominion at the 2020 ACM Awards

Last year, the show was originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas but was postponed five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sept. 16, the show aired from the three iconic Nashville locations.

Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Tenille Townes each won the most awards of the night, with two each. Thomas Rhett also had the most nominations, with four.

Entertainer of the Year, the evening's highest honor, went to both Thomas Rhett and Underwood, marking the first-ever tie in ACM history.

Image zoom Thomas Rhett | Credit: Getty Images

After being nominated last year for new male artist of the year, Morgan Wallen is no longer eligible for the 2021 awards show after the singer was captured saying the N-word late last month.

"We have made his management team aware of this decision," ACM said in a statement on Feb. 3. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion."

The organization added that it would now "expedite" offering diversity training for ACM members.