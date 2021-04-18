The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2021 ACM Awards
These pairs were in perfect harmony at the ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday night
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
The couple left baby Hayes at home for a parents' night out in Nashville.
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin
Though she also hit the red carpet with Elle King, Lambert made sure to return to walk with husband McLoughlin.
Devin Dawson & Leah Sykes
The singers — who wed outside Nashville in late 2019 — brought the bold to the red carpet.
Tenille Arts & Tyler Corrado
Canadian country singer Arts was excited to attend her first-ever ACM Awards with her love. "I can't even handle getting to wear this dress," she wrote on Instagram of her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Blount
The Nashville-based couple, a.k.a. The War and Treaty, added a little sparkle to the ACM Awards.
Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett
The new parents went for double denim on Sunday night.
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
The music-making couple won the unofficial award for most fun footwear.
Nicole Hocking & Luke Combs
Recovered from the "brutal" COVID-19 she had earlier in the year, Hocking was happy to join her new husband on the carpet.
Jon Randall & Jessi Alexander
The songwriters opted for shades of blue for their big moment on Sunday night.