The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2021 ACM Awards

These pairs were in perfect harmony at the ACM Awards in Nashville on Sunday night

By Kate Hogan
April 18, 2021 07:52 PM

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

The couple left baby Hayes at home for a parents' night out in Nashville. 

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images

Though she also hit the red carpet with Elle King, Lambert made sure to return to walk with husband McLoughlin. 

Devin Dawson & Leah Sykes

Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images

The singers — who wed outside Nashville in late 2019 — brought the bold to the red carpet. 

Tenille Arts & Tyler Corrado

Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2021/Getty Images

Canadian country singer Arts was excited to attend her first-ever ACM Awards with her love. "I can't even handle getting to wear this dress," she wrote on Instagram of her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. 

Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Blount

Credit: Jason Davis/ACMA2021/Getty

The Nashville-based couple, a.k.a. The War and Treaty, added a little sparkle to the ACM Awards. 

Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett

Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty

The new parents went for double denim on Sunday night.

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

The music-making couple won the unofficial award for most fun footwear. 

Nicole Hocking & Luke Combs

Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty

Recovered from the "brutal" COVID-19 she had earlier in the year, Hocking was happy to join her new husband on the carpet. 

Jon Randall & Jessi Alexander

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty

The songwriters opted for shades of blue for their big moment on Sunday night. 

