Old Dominion Wins ACM Group of the Year for Fourth Year in a Row: 'We're Just Very Fortunate'

Four in a row!

Old Dominion just won the group of the year award at the 2021 ACM Awards, extending their streak from 2018! Group members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers and Geoff Sprung took the stage to accept the award.

"If we look surprised it's because obviously, everyone in this category, especially this year, it really, really could be anyone," said frontman Ramsey, 43, as he accepted the award for the fourth consecutive time. "We're just very fortunate to be standing here this year. It's just a crazy year, a lot of silver linings that we have all searched for."

Ramsey then thanked the nurses from Vanderbilt Health in attendance at the awards show.

"You guys are certainly one: the frontline up there, so thank you guys for all that you have done," he said. "Thank you guys for being amazing groups that inspire us constantly."

As for their co-nominees Lady A, Little Big Town, The Cadillac Three and The Highwomen? "Here we are just among such badasses," he said. "Thank you guys for for including us in that category. Thank you guys for being in my band."

Old Dominion is also up for the coveted song of the year award for "Some People Do." The song earned them a spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, peaking at No. 38 and charting for 19 weeks.

Following their win, the group spoke to PEOPLE about their win.

"Four times it's good," Ramsey told PEOPLE. "Tthis year has been so weird. It's just like, that was up in the air for us I think, just because like we were talking earlier, you feel so disconnected from the normal ways that you measure your success: by being on the road or- so it's just kind of hard to gauge where we even are."

"We haven't seen each other that much, so you know we were just, we were nervous, to be honest, so feels good," he added.

Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Whit Sellers of Old Dominion Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

Blanco Brown — who returned to the awards show stage after a scary motorcycle accident last September — presented the award.

"They weren't even sure if Blanco was going to walk again, and we sent him our prayers and our light and hope that he would have a speedy recovery," host Keith Urban said before welcoming Brown to the stage. "He not only has had a speedy recovery, but I'm very happy to say that he's actually back with us tonight."

"I'm blessed to be back on stage, and I want to thank everyone in the country community for their love and all the support. And to all the first responders: There's not enough words," Brown, 33, said before presenting the award.