Morgan Wallen No Longer Eligible for 2021 ACM Awards: We Do 'Not Condone or Support Intolerance'

"We have made his management team aware of this decision," the Academy wrote in a social media statement

Morgan Wallen is facing consequences for his words and actions.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Country Music announced that it will "halt" the 27-year-old country singer's "involvement and eligibility" at this year's awards show after the singer was captured saying the N-word.

"We have made his management team aware of this decision," ACM wrote. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion."

The organization added that it would now "expedite" offering diversity training for ACM members.

"As a result of this unprecedented situation, the Academy will be reviewing our awards eligibility and submission process, ensuring our nominees consistently reflect the Academy's integrity," the statement ended.

The Academy's response comes hours after Wallen was "indefinitely" suspended from his label and his songs were removed from the two largest radio station groups iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media, along with SiriusXM, Pandora and CMT.

"In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen's recording contract indefinitely," his label wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Republic Records fully supports Big Loud's decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated."

On Tuesday, evening a video was shared by TMZ of the country singer using the racial slur near his house. Shortly thereafter, Wallen apologized in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever," he said. "I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."