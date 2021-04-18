Mickey Guyton Will Be First Black Woman to Host ACM Awards: 'This Is for You,' Singer Tells Son

Mickey Guyton is ready to make history.

On Sunday night, the 37-year-old singer will become the first Black woman to host the Academy of Country Music Awards as she co-hosts the star-studded 2021 show alongside Keith Urban.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To commemorate the career milestone, Guyton shared an Instagram post hours before the show that featured an adorable video of her 2-month-old son Grayson being held by her attorney husband Grant Savoy.

"My reason. This is for you Grayson. 🥺," Guyton captioned the footage.

The country star also spoke to NBC News about the hosting gig. "My hopes are to bring positive light and love and acceptance to this job," she told the outlet.

Guyton — who has already made history this year as the first solo Black female Grammy nominee in country music — is up for the new female artist of the year award at the ACM Awards on Sunday. She'll also perform her hit tune "Hold On."

Speaking to People (the TV Show!) last week, Guyton and Urban spoke about their excitement of hosting the upcoming country award show together. The pair previously teamed up at the big show last year to perform her smash hit song "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

"The idea of doing it with Mickey was so natural for me because we played together on the show last year and we just hit it off," Urban said in the interview.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Guyton, meanwhile, reflected on her and Urban's FaceTime call in which she responded to his invitation to co-host the show together. "Yes! Do I have a pulse?" she told him.

She later explained to People (the TV Show!), "I knew it was happening, but it doesn't matter. When Keith Urban calls your phone on FaceTime, you never really get over that. Or at least I don't."

Mickey Guyton, Keith Urban Mickey Guyton, Keith Urban | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The 56th Annual ACM Awards will include an array of action-packed performances, including Dierks Bentley who will perform U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love)" alongside husband and wife duo, The War and Treaty.