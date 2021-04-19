Maren Morris Wins ACM Award for Female Artist of the Year: Women 'Brought So Much Heat to the Game'

Maren Morris is on a roll.

At the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, the star, 31, took home the award for female artist of the year for her second consecutive year.

"Thank you so much. Me and the ladies were just laughing our butts off during the commercial break, so I feel just really, really happy to be in a category with women who were not able to tour this year but brought so much heat to the game, to country music this year," Morris said of her fellow nominees Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert. "You've inspired me so much, to no end. Even in a year where no one has gotten to play shows, I have heard some of the best music out of all of you this past year. So thank you so much for inspiring me."

"This category is not about who can sing their ass off or entertains the best, even," she continued. "I kind of considered this category to be who tried their best in a year where it was very weird and no one could really do what they were made to do, but I really appreciate all of my peers for voting for me, it means so much ... I love you country music, thank y'all."

Maren Morris Maren Morris | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Earlier in the night, the "I Could Use a Love Song" hitmaker also bring home the ACM Award for song of the year for her smash hit "The Bones." The song also earned her a nomination for single of the year, which was awarded to Pearce and Lee Brice for their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now."

During the star-studded event, Morris also hit the stage with her husband and fellow country crooner Ryan Hurd to perform their duet "Chasing After You."

Maren Morris Maren Morris | Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty

The songstress was tied with Chris Stapleton for most ACM Award nominations at this year's show, with six each.

At last year's show, Morris was named female artist of the year and won the ACM Award for music event of the year for her duet "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Lambert.

Last week, Morris shared a celebratory Instagram post on April 10 in recognition of her 31st birthday.

She captioned the sweet shot, "Thank you for the birthday wishes today. 31 so far is full of pasta, babies, wine, and the most happy, roll-your-windows-down-and-vibe songs I've ever written + so much love. 🤍✨🎂"