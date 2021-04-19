Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, who are parents to 1-year-old son Hayes, wed in March 2018

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Team Up for Sexy Performance of 'Chasing After You' at ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are bringing their love and music to the ACM Awards stage.

On Sunday, the couple — who wed in March 2018 and share 1-year-old son Hayes Andrew — performed their duet "Chasing After You" at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The performance marked the first time they have played together at an awards show.

Last weekend, Hurd showered Morris with love on her 31st birthday. "It's been a hell of a year, but you are an incredible mom, partner, artist, and you make my life better every day. I am always proud of you and I love watching you make music and live the life we get to live together. Cake! Margaritas! HOORAY! 🎉🎂🥂 🤗," he shared on Instagram, along with a photo from their "Chasing After You" music video.

Morris, who won female artist of the year at last year's ACM Awards, earned six nominations this year, tying for the most nods with Chris Stapleton. Her hit song "The Bones" is nominated for song of the year and single of the year, and she is up for female artist of the year for the fifth time.

For the first time, every nominated song for single of the year features a woman (Morris, Miranda Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and Ingrid Andress).

Performances will be taking place across various Nashville venues, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe, Station Inn, Bridge Building and on Broadway.