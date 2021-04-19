"Album 3 here we come. Live shows here we come," Combs wrote. "See y'all real soon"

Luke Combs Says 'We'll Get 'Em Next Time' After Going '0 for 3' at 2021 ACM Awards

Luke Combs has no hard feelings about coming home empty-handed from the ACM Awards.

On Monday, the country star, 31, posted a photo of himself alongside his wife Nicole Hocking on the awards show red carpet, as he celebrated spending the day with "this beauty" and friends, even if he didn't win any awards.

"Had a great time at the @acmawards last night. 0 for 3 but we'll get 'em next time," he wrote. "Still have the best fans in the world and got to spend the whole day with this beauty and some damn good friends so it was a win in my book."

luke combs Luke Combs | Credit: John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images

"Thanks to my wife, my team, my family, and most importantly you, the fans, for all that you do for me," he added, before teasing his future project. "Album 3 here we come. Live shows here we come. See y'all real soon."

Although he didn't win any awards after being nominated for entertainer, male artist and music event of the year for his song "Does to Me" with Eric Church, he did hit the stage to perform "Forever After All."

At last year's ACM Awards, Combs tied for the most wins of the night after taking home the album of the year award for What You See Is What You Get and male artist of the year. (He also performed twice: "When It Rains It Pours" to open the show and "Better Together" later in the show.)

And in 2019, Combs took home his first ACM for new male artist of the year.