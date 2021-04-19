"What a challenging year but to all the fans and everybody, we'll be back out on the road doing what we love," Luke Bryan said as he accepted the award

Luke Bryan Accepts ACM Entertainer of the Year Award from American Idol Set: 'Y'all Got Me!'

Crown the country king!

Luke Bryan is the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards' entertainer of the year.

"I'm in L.A., oh my God. Y'all got me. I'm amazingly surprised. What an honor," Bryan, 44, who was on set at American Idol said. "To the ACM, I'm so sorry I could not be there. I missed certainly being able to do my song. And all the winners tonight, congratulations. Oh my God. Y'all got me!"

The singer then thanked his team, his wife Caroline and their sons Bo, 13, and Tate, 10.

"What a great night you guys have done," he said to hosts Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban, who presented the coveted title.

"And to all my fans out there and country radio. We've missed touring, we've missed being on the road with everybody that makes me an entertainer," he continued. "What a challenging year, but to all the fans and everybody, we'll be back out on the road doing what we love."

"What an amazing honor," he concluded. "I love you guys."

The American Idol judge accepted the award from Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID over a week ago. (He was also set to perform.) This is Bryan's third ACM entertainer of the year award after winning it in 2013 and 2015.

This year, he was also up in the album of the year category for Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Last year, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett made history by both winning the award.