Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton to Co-Host the 2021 ACM Awards: 'Love a Good Collaboration'

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on April 18 from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards has officially found its hosts for this year's ceremony.

On Thursday morning, Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton were revealed as co-hosts for the 56th iteration of the annual awards ceremony. Urban, 53, previously served as host at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Revealing the news in a social media post, Urban wrote, "Thrilled to be back hosting the @acmawards for a second year!!! And you know I love a good collaboration... @mickeyguyton, what do you say? Tune in April 18th," alongside a video of himself asking Guyton, 37, to co-host the show with him.

Guyton — who recently welcomed her first child, son Grayson, last month — also shared the same video to her respective Instagram account.

"What is my life right now?! Thank you @keithurban and I cannot wait to join you as co-host of the @acmawards on April 18th," she wrote alongside the video.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," said Urban in a statement. "I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber-creative spirit in full light."

Added Guyton, "Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him. As I've said before 'if you can see it, you can be it,' and it's such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first-ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."

The 2021 ACM Awards, which honors the best in country music, will take place in Nashville on Sunday, April 18, The Academy of Country Music, Dick Clark Productions, and CBS announced in a joint press release last month.

Like last year, the star-studded event will once again be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

"We're thrilled to return to Music City's most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020."

Last year, the show was originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas but was postponed five months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Sept. 16, the show aired from the three iconic Nashville locations.

Last month, Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne helped announce some of the nominees for this year's ACM Awards on CBS This Morning.

Making history this year, four Black artists are nominated for awards: Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend, who's a first-time nominee. Also for the first time, every nominated song for single of the year features a woman.

Notably absent from the nominations list is Morgan Wallen, whose eligibility was halted earlier this month after using a racial slur.