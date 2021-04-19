Kane Brown and Chris Young Perform 'Famous Friends' from Nashville's Ryman at 2021 ACM Awards

Last week, the pair performed their duet in front of a live audience in Memphis in recognition of frontline workers who are continuing to power through the COVID-19 pandemic

Kane Brown and Chris Young have done it again.

On Sunday night during the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, the country stars hit the stage in Nashville to deliver their hit duet "Famous Friends" from the famous Ryman Auditorium.

Young, 35, kicked off their performance playing his guitar in front of glowing lights and a colorful backsplash of box TV sets. Brown, 27, joined him moments later and kept his look casual with a polo shirt, pants and white sneakers.

Their performance came just moments after Mickey Guyton, 37, made history as the first-ever Black female solo artist to host the ACM Awards. The songstress is emceeing alongside Keith Urban, 53, whom she performed with at the 55th Annual ACM Awards last year.

Miranda Lambert, 37, and Elle King, 31, opened the evening with their hit song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" just a few minutes before Young and Brown took the stage to deliver "Famous Friends."

Hours ahead of the show, Young shared an Instagram shot capturing his head-to-toe black look — including a leather jacket— for the evening. He captioned his post, "ACM ready! #acmawards @acmawards."

The dynamic duo's ACM Awards performance comes exactly one week after Young made a surprise guest appearance at the Soundstage at Graceland during a radio show in Memphis, Tennessee (presented by KIX 106 Memphis) — where, in an unexpected cameo, he joined Brown to sing their fan-favorite tune.

The live show was hosted in honor of devoted workers who remain on the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following day, Young shared an announcement post on Instagram, in which he posed outside of a plane and joked, "Sometimes you have to fly to Memphis and surprise your "Famous Friend" on stage! Love ya @kanebrown_music !!! #mondaymotivation."

On Wednesday, Brown won his first-ever ACM Award. The hitmaker's visual for "Worldwide Beautiful" earned him the prize for video of the year.

Speaking of his new accomplishment, Brown wrote on Instagram, "I was just Grateful to be nominated let alone win my FIRST ACM AWARD! Thanks @acmawards for nominating the video, the awesome writers who helped me with the song and of course the fans who listened 🔥 we got us one!!"