The 2021 ACM Awards are set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

ACM Awards 2021: Keith Urban Surprises Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett with New Artist of the Year

And the new male and female artist of the year ACM Awards go to ... Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett!

The country stars were surprised with the honors ahead of the April 18 show, receiving video messages from the ceremony's co-host Keith Urban.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Stop playin'!" Allen, 34, exclaimed after he watched the video from Urban, 53, jumping up from his seat in the studio and pacing excitedly with a giant smile on his face before sitting down to watch the video again in an effort to soak it all in.

"Do I give my acceptance speech now?" joked the "Best Shot" hitmaker, who beat out Travis Denning, HARDY, Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum for new male artist of the year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jimmie Allen Male Artist of the Year Image zoom Jimmie Allen | Credit: Academy of Country Music

Gabby Barrett Female Artist of the Year Image zoom Gabby Barrett | Credit: Academy of Country Music

Barrett, 21, couldn't resist letting out a scream of delight upon being congratulated by Urban in her video and told the camera person after getting visibly emotional, "Oh my gosh, now I know why you told me to put on my makeup and get dressed!"

"I don't really know what to say — this is unbelievable," continued the American Idol alum. "Thank you so much; this is such an honor. Ever since I came into the country-music community, everybody's been absolutely wonderful to me."

"[The award is] more than I deserve," said Barrett, who took home new female artist of the year over Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Mickey Guyton and Caylee Hammack. "This made the whole year for me!"

In a release, Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said, "We are thrilled to present Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett with their first ACM Award wins. Jimmie and Gabby have experienced tremendous success at both Country Radio and streaming already, and we are proud to recognize them for such an extraordinary start to their careers."

Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen are congratulated by Keith Urban for Winning Best Male and Female Artist of the Year Image zoom Gabby Barrett (L); Jimmie Allen | Credit: Academy of Country Music

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and More to Perform at 2021 ACM Awards

"A huge congratulations to each of them for this well-deserved win, and to all of our nominees for being recognized for their incredible contributions to Country Music," Whiteside added. "We look forward to welcoming Jimmie and Gabby to the ACM Awards stage on April 18."

Leading the nominations at this year's awards are Morris, 30, and Chris Stapleton, with six nominations each. Trailing closely behind is Miranda Lambert with five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett, 31, with four nods each.