The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on April 18 from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+

ACM Awards 2021 Duets, Medleys and More Announced: All the Details

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards are shaping up to be one exciting night!

On Tuesday, the Academy of Country Music, Dick Clark Productions and CBS announced what songs each of the previously announced performers will be singing during the 56th iteration of the famed country music award show.

Featuring an "unprecedented number of world television premiere performances," according to a press release, the ACMs will first open with a performance from Elle King and Miranda Lambert, who will sing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Further performances include Carly Pearce and Lee Brice duetting on "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carrie Underwood performing a medley from her recently released album of gospel hymns, My Savior — which will also feature a duet with CeCe Winans — and Kelsea Ballerini and Chesney performing with one another for "half of my hometown." Blake Shelton will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of his first hit single "Austin," as well as his more recently released track, "Minimum Wage."

The 2021 ACM Awards, which honors the best in country music, will take place in Nashville on Sunday, April 18.

Like last year, the event will once again be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

It was also announced Tuesday that Lady A will join the ACM lineup alongside recently revealed new male artist of the year, Jimmie Allen, and new female artist of the year, Gabby Barrett, who will all perform on this year's show.

Other previously announced performers include Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban, though additional details on those performances will be announced at a later time.

Last month, Urban, 53, and Guyton, 37, were revealed as co-hosts for the awards show. Urban previously served as host at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Confirming the news in a social media post, Urban wrote, "Thrilled to be back hosting the @acmawards for a second year!!! And you know I love a good collaboration ... @mickeyguyton, what do you say? Tune in April 18th," alongside a video of himself asking Guyton to co-host the show with him.

Guyton — who welcomed her first child, son Grayson, in February — also shared the same video to her own Instagram account.

Up for the most-coveted entertainer of the year award are standouts Stapleton, 42, Thomas Rhett, 31, Luke Bryan, Church, 43, and Combs, 31. (Underwood, 38, and Thomas Rhett shared the 2020 title.)