Dan + Shay Win ACM Award for Duo of the Year for Third Consecutive Year: 'Absolutely Incredible'

Third time's a charm!

"This is absolutely incredible to be standing on stage here at the Bluebird," said Smyers, 33, as he accepted the award from actor Leslie Jordan. "I remember visiting this place over 10 years ago before I moved to Nashville with dreams of being a songwriter in this town. I'm still just as excited every single day getting to wake up and write country music."

"Thank you to the ACM, everybody who voted for us, all the nominees in our category, we love y'all," he added. "Everybody's deserving of this award. Our team, thank you so much and my wife Abby, I love you."

Then Mooney, 29, gave his thanks. "This is so special. I want to thank God for this guy. Thank you for doing this [with me]," he said. "My wife Hannah, my two little boys, Ames and Asher and country radio, country fans, thank you for being here with us, we love you guys."

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Credit: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty

The duo — who won the same award for the third year in a row — hit the stage earlier tonight to perform their track "Glad You Exist."

Before presenting the trophy to the duo, Jordan expressed his excitement for being at the ACMs. "I never dreamed I'd be on this stage and be introduced by Dolly Parton," he said after Parton introduced him as the "funniest person in the whole wide world."

Last year, the duo earned nominations for their track with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours," and spoke to PEOPLE after earning the first award of the night.

"Means more to us now more than ever. Not being able to feel the love from fans right now so getting to do something like this, it means a lot," Mooney told PEOPLE. "Right now more than ever it's such an honor to be recognized. It never gets old."

"Now more than ever every touring artist feels that thankfulness," he continued. "We know it can be taken away just like that. And so to have things like this is great. We're feeling thankful especially at this time."