ACM Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners for the History-Making Awards Show
This year's awards show made history with four Black nominated artists, the most yet, and in another first, every single of the year nominee featured a woman
This year's Academy of Country Music Awards featured their most inclusive lineup of nominees yet.
The awards show had four Black nominated artists, the most yet, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, co-host Mickey Guyton and first-time nominee John Legend. In another first, every song nominated for single of the year featured a woman.
The big night comes after Morgan Wallen was disqualified from being nominated, after he was caught using a racial slur earlier this year. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion," ACM wrote in a statement at the time.
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the nominations with six each. Miranda Lambert was close behind with five nods, and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett were both nominated four times this year.
Allen and Gabby Barrett were previously awarded this year's male and female new artist of the year awards. They accepted their accolades during a video call with co-host Keith Urban earlier this month. Brown also won for video of the year, while Carly Pearce and Lee Brice took home music event of the year.
See the complete list of winners (below in bold) for tonight's big event!
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
- The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
- Jimmie Allen
- Travis Denning
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
- Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan
- Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown
- Never Will – Ashley McBryde
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
- "Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
- "I Hope" – Gabby Barrett
- "I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
- "More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress
- "The Bones" – Maren Morris
Song of the Year
- "Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
- "One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde
- "Some People Do" – Old Dominion
- "Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton
- "The Bones" – Maren Morris
Video of the Year
- "Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris
- "Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
- "Gone" – Dierks Bentley
- "Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend
- "Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown
Songwriter of the Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
- "Be a Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
- "Does To Me" – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
- "Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
- "One Beer" – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
- "One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk
The 2021 ACM Awards will air live from Nashville on April 18 from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.