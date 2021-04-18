This year's awards show made history with four Black nominated artists, the most yet, and in another first, every single of the year nominee featured a woman

ACM Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners for the History-Making Awards Show

This year's Academy of Country Music Awards featured their most inclusive lineup of nominees yet.

The awards show had four Black nominated artists, the most yet, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, co-host Mickey Guyton and first-time nominee John Legend. In another first, every song nominated for single of the year featured a woman.

The big night comes after Morgan Wallen was disqualified from being nominated, after he was caught using a racial slur earlier this year. "The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion," ACM wrote in a statement at the time.

See the complete list of winners (below in bold) for tonight's big event!

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

"I Hope" – Gabby Barrett

"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

"More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress

"The Bones" – Maren Morris

Song of the Year

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde

"Some People Do" – Old Dominion

"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton

"The Bones" – Maren Morris

Video of the Year

"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris

"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert

"Gone" – Dierks Bentley

"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

"Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"Be a Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

"Does To Me" – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

"I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

"One Beer" – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk