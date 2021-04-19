Stapleton took home his ninth-ever ACM Award on Sunday after winning album of the year for Starting Over

Chris Stapleton Thanks Wife After 2021 ACMs Album of the Year Win: 'We Worked Really Hard'

Chris Stapleton just won big at the 2021 ACM Awards!

Stapleton, 43, took the award for album of the year at Sunday's star-studded country music awards show for his album Starting Over. Clay Walker presented the award.

"We worked really hard to make music. And we think a lot about it," Stapleton said, before thanking his wife Morgane and album collaborators. "It means a lot. It really does."

Starting Over beat out album's including Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here, Kane Brown's Mixtape Vol. 1, Ashley McBryde's Never Will and Brothers Osborne's Skeletons.

Chris Stapleton Credit: Jon Morgan/CBS

Stapleton accepted his ninth ACM trophy and after he performed "Maggie's Song" alongside Miranda Lambert, who stepped in because his wife and frequent collaborator Morgane had a "prior doula commitment."

Stapleton was also up for the entertainer of the year title, which Luke Bryan won.