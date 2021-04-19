Carrie Underwood Performs Powerful Medley of Gospel Hymns with CeCe Winans at 2021 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, which she shared with Thomas Rhett in 2020

Carrie Underwood took us to church at the 2021 ACM Awards.

On Sunday, the singer, 38, performed a medley of gospel hymns off her latest album My Savior. Underwood started her performance with a stunning acapella rendition of "Amazing Grace."

The American Idol alum — who wore a sparkly beige gown — then transitioned into "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," before being joined by CeCe Winans.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the legendary CeCe Winans," Underwood said, welcoming her to the stage as the two belted the hymn. The two then sang "The Old Rugged Cross" before Underwood, backed by a choir, closed her performance with a show-stopping rendition of "How Great Thou Art Are."

Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Underwood's performance — which was presented by Dolly Parton — ended with a standing ovation from the audience.

The last time the pair sang the church classic together was earlier this month as part of My Savior: Live From the Ryman, Underwood's Easter livestream event.

CeCe Winans Carrie Underwood

Left: Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Right: Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

At this year's awards show, Underwood scored only one nomination in the video of the year category for "Hallelujah," her collaboration with John Legend from her holiday album My Gift. The nomination also marked Legend's first country awards nomination.

And for the first time since 2005, Underwood, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, was not nominated for in the female artist of the year category.

Rhett, who tied for the awards' biggest award last year with Underwood, is nominated once again for the Entertainer of the Year category alongside four other male performers: Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

Stapleton and Morris lead the list of nominees with six each, followed closely by Lambert's five nominations. Rhett and Ashley McBryde both earned four nods each.

This year's performances will be taking place across various Nashville venues, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe, Station Inn, Bridge Building and on Broadway.