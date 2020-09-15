Watch the ACM Awards Red Carpet Livestream with PeopleTV

Keith Urban makes his debut as host of the awards, which will air from three iconic locations in Nashville

It's a big night for country music fans! The Academy of Country Music will honor the greatest in the genre Wednesday night during its annual awards show -- and PEOPLE will be on-hand on the red carpet to catch all the excitement.

PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons will host a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony featuring interviews with nominees, performers and host Keith Urban backstage at the Opry. Catch the full livestream above at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s YouTube channel, PEOPLE's Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also livestream the pre-show on the PeopleTV app, available on all your favorite streaming devices.

The ACM Awards will air from three iconic locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the pack of hopeful artists with five nominations each.