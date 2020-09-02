Also joining the performance lineup are Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen and Mickey Guyton

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and More Announced to Perform at ACM Awards: 'So So Excited'

Get ready for more performers at the ACM Awards!

The country music awards show announced on Tuesday the addition of several stars to its lineup with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen expected to hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House later this month.

Bryan shared on Twitter that he'll be performing "One Margarita," Church will hit the stage with "Stick That In Your Country Song" and Dan + Shay will perform "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

"This is our first time performing the song on TV, and there are some really high notes, so wish us luck LOL," the duo tweeted.

Florida Georgia Line will play "I Love My Country," while Guyton is set to perform "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

"Can you even?!" Guyton, 37, tweeted. "So so excited for this."

Also hitting the stage are Thomas Rhett with Jon Pardi and the ACM new male and female artists of the year Riley Green and Tenille Townes.

"I'll always remember this feeling, standing here as a new artist," Townes said in a press release. "I feel so honored and incredibly grateful just to be a part of this Country Music community that inspires me."