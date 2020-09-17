Miranda Lambert is nominated for three awards this year's show

Miranda Lambert Performs Hit 'Bluebird' at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville for 2020 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert performed her latest hit during the Academy of Country Music Awards.

On Wednesday, Lambert performed her No. 1 hit single "Bluebird" at The Bluebird Cafe, an iconic music venue in Nashville.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so happy to be here at the legendary Bluebird," said Lambert, 36, who wore a blue fringed Western shirt, which she accessorized with a glitzy belt and big hoop earrings. "I'm performing with my good friends and cowriters Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, and we're gonna do a stripped-down version, basically the way we wrote the song; we're gonna do "Bluebird" right here at the Bluebird. Here we go!"

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on one of country music's biggest nights.

Ahead of the show, Lambert gave followers a glimpse of her outfit and got pumped up for her performance by lip-syncing Aretha Franklin's hit "I Say a Little Prayer" with her glam squad in a video on Instagram.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert Getty Images

The singer already won an award ahead of the broadcast. Lambert, along with Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King, won music event of the year for their rendition of Elvin Bishop's 1976 hit "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."

"What a day! I’m so happy to share this moment with these artists I respect so much," she wrote about the award. "Not only that , I’m thankful to call them all friends. Love y’all!"

Lambert previously won the female vocalist of the year award for nine consecutive years, but Musgraves broke the streak last year when she won.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Keith Urban Zoom-Bomb the ACM Awards' New Artist Winners: 'I Will Never Forget This Day'

The 55th ACM Awards are being held in three iconic venues — Bluebird Cafe, Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry — and will be hosted by Keith Urban. The event was originally planned to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.