Luke Combs — who is also up for entertainer of the year — thanked his wife Nicole Hocking and producer Scott Moffatt

Luke Combs Wins Album of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards: 'This Album Was Hell to Make'

Now that's a country record!

Luke Combs just took home the award for album of the year at the 2020 ACM Awards for his LP What You See Is What You Get. Darius Rucker presented the award.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm at the Bluebird right now, a place that I always wanted to play before I moved to town," the country star, 30, said as he accepted the award. "I just want to thank my management team, my family, my wife Nicole [Hocking], for being a lot of the inspiration on this. My producer Scott [Moffatt] for working with me on this."

"This album was hell to make but we did it, buddy," he added. "I know you're out there watching somewhere. All the fans, thank you so much for loving this album. Thank you guys so much. Wow."

This is the singer's second-ever ACM after winning in the new male vocalist category last year.

Check out PEOPLE's full ACM Awards coverage to get the latest news on one of country music's biggest nights.

This is the first time Lambert, 36, has lost in the album of the year category. She won her first award in the category in 2008 and has won every time she's been nominated.

Earlier in the night, Combs hit the stage to perform "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Keith Urban Zoom-Bomb the ACM Awards' New Artist Winners: 'I Will Never Forget This Day'

Combs is also nominated in the coveted entertainer of the year category, along with male artist of the year.

"Thanks to my stellar team, the fans, my family, friends, country radio, and the @acmawards for this crazy ride we’re on," he wrote when nominations were announced in February.