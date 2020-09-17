Lee Brice Teases New Album Hey World : 'Hopefully This Is My Best Record Ever'

Lee Brice is hopeful that his upcoming album may be his best yet.

The country singer, 41, teased his fifth studio album, Hey World, while speaking to Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow.

"Nov. 20, the whole record's coming out. We're putting out a few songs early, we put out the title track 'Hey World' two days ago," he shared.

"Man, hopefully this is my best record ever," Brice added. "I try to get better and better and better at anything I do, so we might have done it, we'll see."

The "Drinking Class" singer also spoke about what makes this album different from his previous ones.

"It's just another place in my life, and it's another step up," he said. "You learn things and you get better so as a producer and an artist, I think it's grown up but it's also the music itself and the record itself, it really does feel cohesive. It feels like one record was made together."

Image zoom Lee Brice Ethan Miller/Getty

Brice also spoke to PeopleTV about his 2018 hit song "Rumor" landing him a nomination for Single of the Year at Wednesday's ACM Awards. He is nominated against Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Lady A, and Kacey Musgraves.

"I feel great," he said. "Honestly, just to be in the category. You work hard, you write songs, you work hard to make a good record, and play guitar, and do all the things. There are a lot of songs that get put out and a lot of records get made, so to get to be in the category at all is such an honor, especially along with what it's sitting beside."

Image zoom Lee Brice Jason Merritt/Getty

The 55th iteration of the show will be held in Nashville, Tennessee and will be hosted by Keith Urban. The event was originally planned to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.