Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are all nominated for entertainer of the year at the ACMs

Carrie Underwood Kicks Off ACM Awards with Male Entertainer of the Year Nominees

The five stars vying for the biggest trophy of the night kicked off the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards!

On Wednesday, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood, who are all nominated for entertainer of the year, opened the show with a medley of their greatest hits. Underwood, 37, is the only female nominee in the category.

Bryan kicked off the performance from the Opry with his hit "Rain Is a Good Thing," telling viewers: "We're gonna get you dancing tonight!"

Church — wearing shades — followed with "Drink in My Hand," and Combs performed "When It Rains It Pours" from the iconic Bluebird Cafe. Combs tossed it over to the Ryman, where Thomas Rhett sang his hit "Make Me Wanna."

Wearing a gold mini dress, Underwood brought the glam at the Opry while belting her breakup song "Before He Cheats."

Later in the show, Underwood will be at the Grand Ole Opry to perform a medley of songs by fellow Opry members Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Also performing at the Opry are Bryan, who will sing his hit "One Margarita," and Church, who is set to perform "Stick That In Your Country Song."

Combs, who is nominated in the male artist of the year category, will perform "Better Together" at The Bluebird Cafe.

And first-time EOTY nominee Rhett, who already won this year's video of the year award for "Remember You Young," will be at the Ryman Auditorium with Jon Pardi to perform their hit collab "Beer Can't Fix."

Reigning entertainer of the year Keith Urban is serving as the show's host for the first time and will later perform with Pink.

Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood are all set to hit the stage.

Also making appearances throughout the night are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.

This year's broadcast was originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rhett and Morris lead the pack for most nods with five each.