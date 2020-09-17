The couple performed their duet in front of a green-screened Bluebird Café

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform 'Happy Anywhere' at ACM Awards from Their Own Bluebird Café

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are bringing their happiness to the ACM Awards!

During Wednesday's show, the couple, who have been dating since 2015, performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" in front of a green-screened, virtual Bluebird Cafe.

"Hey guys, Blake here, and I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Shelton, 44, said ahead of the performance in front of a green screen. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't."

"But through the magic of television, voila!" he said as the background turned into the iconic Nashville venue. "Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe everybody."

The two lovingly looked into each other's eyes as they sang their duet while sitting down on stools. Stefani, 50, rocked a fringed, white jacket and denim shorts while Shelton wore a navy shirt and strummed an acoustic guitar.

This year's awards show, which took place in Nashville for the first time ever, is their third show as a couple. They made a date night out of the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas last April.

Ahead of the duo's performance, Stefani shared a photoshopped image of her and Shelton during one of his first ACMs.

"#datenight @acmawards w my boo🥰 @blakeshelton gx," Stefani, 50, wrote. She also shared a Boomerang of her look during the performance earlier on Wednesday.

Shelton is nominated for four awards: single of the year, song of the year, video of the year and music event of the year. Last week, Shelton teased the performance with a short video compilation of the two.

"'Happy Anywhere' with @gwenstefani is coming to y’all live from the @ACMawards..." he wrote. "Get ready and tune in to @cbstv on September 16th at 8/7c to watch!!!! #ACMawards"

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown, Shelton and Stefani have been performing together, most recently singing "Happy Anywhere" on the Today show in July. Up next, they will be returning to their red chairs as coaches on season 19 of NBC's The Voice along with returning stars John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.