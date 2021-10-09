Abby Anderson Marries Tyler Graham in 'Special' Tenn. Wedding: 'So Excited to Start Life Together'

The country singer and her groom were engaged in May 2020 after meeting in 2018

Country singer Abby Anderson is a married woman!

The "Make Him Wait" crooner and fiancé Tyler Graham tied the knot on Friday at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in a sweet ceremony that saw the newlyweds exchange vows they wrote themselves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so excited to start life together," Anderson, 24, tells PEOPLE of Graham, 29. "I feel like we've been married already. I can't imagine life without Tyler. He's my person."

After dating for three years, the couple knew that they wanted their wedding to be all about family, a sentiment helped along by the fact that they were married by Graham's younger brother Kevin.

"Not only am I getting an amazing man, but a whole new family I love with all my heart," she says, adding that having "all of our favorite people in one place after not seeing each other in so long" was "so special."

Abby Anderson Wedding Tyler Graham and Abby Anderson | Credit: Sarah Jordan

Anderson, whose new song "Bad Posture" is coming on Oct. 22, opted for two different looks for her big day: one to walk down the aisle in, and another in which she could let loose at the reception.

"I bought my ceremony dress on a bit of a whim, and I really loved it," she says. "But then I decided I needed something I could dance in a bit better for the reception. I went to Naama & Anat Haute Couture for my second look and they created something for me I couldn't have dreamed up myself."

To complete the look, Anderson wore light blue slipper shoes from Something Bleu, which she says made her feel "classy and timeless."

Instead of a traditional wedding cake, the couple opted instead for a "glorious" donut tower made of treats from Five Daughters Bakery. The rest of the food was handled by Flavor Catering, and Anderson and Graham offered guests a southern-style feast of shrimp and grits, hot chicken and waffles, biscuits, turnip greens with bacon and sweet tea.

"My dress definitely has some healthy wiggle room, thank goodness!" she jokes.

The couple first met in 2018, after Anderson received a fateful call from her sister while on tour with Brett Eldredge.

"My big sister had called me saying there was this guy in Atlanta I just had to meet," Anderson recalls. "He called me up, took me out on a date and we started seeing each other every chance we could after that."

Abby Anderson Wedding Tyler Graham and Abby Anderson | Credit: Sarah Jordan

They were engaged in May 2020, though Anderson knew their love was something special long before Graham popped the question.

"On our first date, I remember thinking to myself, 'Man, if he's not the one I need to find a guy just like him,'" she says. "We were both uncertain about what starting a relationship would look like long distance, especially with all of my traveling, but Tyler made it happen. He told me I was the loudest girl he'd ever met, so he wasn't sure about me at first! But somewhere along the way I guess he decided he liked it."

Now that they've officially said "I do," the couple will jet off on a 10-day honeymoon to Tahiti — and after that, they're ready for the rest of their lives.