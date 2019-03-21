Love Is in the Air in Abby Anderson's Latest Song 'Good Lord': Listen Here

Abby Anderson is in love, and all she wants to do right about now is sing about it. Premiering on PEOPLE, “Good Lord” tells the real-life story of her romance of one year with her “boyfriend from Georgia.”

“I feel like I learned what love is this year,” admits Anderson. “This love is peaceful and it feels like home. I can be myself with him. I don’t have to be some extra version of myself. It’s refreshing just to be me with him.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This undeniable feeling served as the catalyst for her new song, which was written by Anderson along with Josh Kerr and Jordan Minton.

“It’s one of those songs that sneaked up on me,” she recalls. “I was in Washington D.C. last year singing at the Christmas tree lighting and I had brought my tour bus because I knew I needed to write while I was there. I went to do soundcheck, but before I left, I told Josh and Jordan that I wanted to sing about my boyfriend. I had the ‘Good Lord, I have a good man’ line down, but by the time I got back from soundcheck, they had already finished the entire chorus.”

Anderson jokes, “It was funny that two grown men ended up writing this about my boyfriend. I think they have a little crush on him too.”

RELATED GALLERY: She’s Good! Inside Abby Anderson’s The Long Way Tour Diary: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Abby Anderson John Shearer

After the chorus was complete, Anderson continued working with her fellow wordsmiths, determined to infuse little details into the song that would truly tell her and her boyfriend’s story thus far.

“Everything in the song is true,” she says with a laugh. “Like, the line about the yellow Post-its is totally real. Whenever I need to leave or something, we leave little Post-its on the fridge. Those little notes can make for some fun lyrics.”

So does the boyfriend, whom Anderson prefers remains nameless at this point, love the song?

“Oh I would guess he does,” Anderson says with that distinctive laugh of hers. “He’s so shy and humble. It’s about him so I think he should love it.”

It’s this transparent nature and fun-loving personality that has not only caused her boyfriend, but countless of country music fans to fall in love with the girl from Texas since the release of her debut EP I’m Good. Heck, even folks overseas know her name.

“Going to the U.K. really proved to me the power of social media and streaming and such,” says Anderson, who recently returned to Nashville after her debut performance at C2C in London. “I could have been a no-name over there, but these people filled that theatre and they actually knew who I was and knew all the words to my songs.”

Abby Anderson John Shearer

The growing momentum behind Anderson and her promising career has even landed her on Rob Thomas’ 44-date Chip Tooth Smile Tour, which is set to kick off on May 28 in Red Bank, New Jersey and run through most of the summer.

“I’ve long been a huge fan of Rob Thomas,” says Anderson, who also recently collaborated with fellow country star Jimmie Allen on a cover of the Oscar-winning song “Shallow.” “I had kind of gotten used to the fact that I would be busy this summer playing festivals and such, but when they called to tell me about the opportunity to go out with him — I mean, I was speechless. Like I was honestly dead silent. It’s crazy.”

And while she continues to travel and write, Anderson is content to enjoy life right now, at this very moment.

“I’m 22 and I’m in love,” she raves. “It’s weird. I do think I feel more confident in my skin. I’ve always had a good idea of who I am but physically and mentally, I think I’m growing up.”