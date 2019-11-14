9 Moments You Can't Miss From the 2019 CMA Awards

The Sugarland singer made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet in an ensemble designed in collaboration with Christian Siriano and artist Alice Mizrachi, featuring the words, “Play our f*@#!n records, please & thank you.”

Nettles spoke to USA Today about taking a stand for more gender equality when it comes to radio play on country music stations. “When I found out that the CMAs were going to be celebrating women this year, I thought, ‘What a fantastic opportunity to take the conversation beyond the applause tonight,'” she said on the live stream. “I wanted to send a message: Play our records.”