Jana Kramer Makes Red Carpet Debut with Allan Russell and Says She 'Still' Believes in Marriage

"People always say, 'When you fix your stuff ... then you're happy just being on your own, that's when usually Prince Charming comes in,'" she told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Published on March 27, 2023 08:26 PM
2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jana Kramer says she's still open to saying "I do."

The country star, 39, walked the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday with boyfriend Allan Russell and spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of tying the knot once again.

"I'm happy. I'm in a great relationship. He's a wonderful man, and I've got amazing, healthy kids. I'm blessed. I feel very blessed," she said about her relationship with the 43-year-old Scottish soccer coach. "I'm in a new chapter, and it feels really nice. For the first time I'm really embracing it, and I'm trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter."

Kramer also said feeling comfortable in her new relationship has made it easier to co-parent her two kids, Jace, 4, and Jolie, 6, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Christopher Polk/getty

"It's interesting because it was right before I met my boyfriend Allan that I was like, 'I'm OK no matter what.' I wasn't angry with my ex anymore," she explained. "I got to a place where I did so much healing and work that I was like, 'I know I'm never gonna be alone forever, and I'm OK. I'm happy,' and then I met him."

The star continued, "People always say, 'When you fix your stuff, and you do the work, and then you're happy just being on your own, that's when usually Prince Charming comes in.' Mine just happened to be from Scotland."

Jana Kramer Reveals Why She 'Can't Move' to England to Be with New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Jana Kramer/instagram

She then revealed that she's open to walking down the aisle again in the future: "I do, yeah. I do, which is crazy, but I still believe in love."

(Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino, Johnathan Schaech and Caussin.)

Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer/instagram

During an interview with iHeartRadio on the carpet, she spoke about wanting to keep the new romance more private than her previous ones.

"I'm trying to not share as much about our relationship because he's more private. This is the first thing as a couple that we're doing," Kramer told the outlet.

"It's tough because it's like, you don't want to share too much, right? Because you know people will just kind of open it up to criticism," she continued, noting that her Whine Down podcast won't feature many details about Russell any time soon.

"I try to share more from experience and from the open-wounded things. I learned that lesson [previously], so now I'm just sharing to help others," added Kramer.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Awards are airing live on FOX from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

