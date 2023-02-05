Entertainment Music Country Ashley McBryde Calls Carly Pearce Collaboration a 'Wonderful Thing For Our Friendship' at 2023 Grammys The two women scored the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 07:18 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce are celebrating after their win for best country/duo group performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. McBryde, 39, and Pearce, 32, won for their No. 1 hit song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," off Pearce's 29: Written in Stone album, a track McBryde says was a "wonderful thing for our friendship." "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" is told from two female perspectives as they each grapple with experiencing infidelity in the same relationship. The duo's "willingness to be honest with each other in the room that day" was helpful, McBryde told PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the Grammys red carpet. "I was like 'this is a little soon, and this is a little close to home for you, and if we're being honest, it's a little close to home for me," McBryde said. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. Rich Polk/Variety via Getty "And she [Pearce] said 'I think we should do it,'" McBryde continued, adding that she's a "long-time, huge fan" of Pearce. Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night. Pearce, who was married to country singer Michael Ray for less than a year before divorcing, told Parsons and Rubenstein that both she and McBryde had "been there, and been on each side of that story," when it came to really digging in and committing to the song. "She's my country sister. We've really found just a genuine love for each other," Pearce said of McBryde. Carly Pearce Jokes She's 'Just Excited to Be in the Same Room as Adele and Beyoncé' at Her First Grammys "When we wrote this song, we really bonded over a real-life story," Pearce continued. "We're an odd pairing that maybe nobody ever thought would sing together — and I liked that shock factor as well," Pearce told People previously. As for the outpouring of support from fans who rallied behind the song, McBryde was surprised by one particular reaction. Ashley McBryde. Getty "One of the things I didn't expect to get initially [from fans] was 'thank you for not necessarily calling each other bad words,'" she says. Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards for Third Year in a Row: 'It Is Thrilling' McBryde is also up for best country album for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.