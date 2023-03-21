Lily Rose, Chapel Hart and Jackson Dean Among Rising Stars to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Megan Moroney, Nate Smith and Avery Anna will also take the Ram Trucks Side Stage

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 21, 2023 10:00 AM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Lily Rose attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Jackson Dean attends the 68th BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)
Lily Rose, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean. Photo: Sara Kauss/FilmMagic; Jason Kempin/Getty; Mickey Bernal/Getty

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are about to get even starrier!

The fan-voted award show announced Tuesday that the rising country stars set to take the Ram Trucks Side Stage include Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Nate Smith, Lily Rose, Avery Anna and Chapel Hart.

Moroney — who is up for breakthrough female video of the year and CMT digital first performance of the year, her first CMT Music Award nominations — will perform her viral single "Tennessee Orange," while Rose will sing "Whatcha Know About That."

Dean, who is nominated for breakthrough male video of the year, will perform his No. hit "Don't Come Lookin'," while Anna will sing "Narcissist," for which she's up for breakthrough female video of the year.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 17: Avery Anna attends CMT Next Women of Country: 10-Year Anniversary & Class of 2023 Reveal at City Winery Nashville on January 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 06: Megan Moroney attends the 2022 SESAC Nashville Music Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 06, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SESAC); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Jackson Dean attends the The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)
Avery Anna, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith. Catherine Powell/Getty; Terry Wyatt/Getty; Jason Davis/WireImage

Trio Chapel Heart, who rose to fame on America's Got Talent, will sing "You Can Have Him Jolene," while Smith will make his award show performance with his No. 1 single "Whiskey on You," which is up for breakthrough male video of the year.

The new performances join the previously announced lineup of performers including co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown (with wife Katelyn Brown), Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

Wilson is the most-nominated artist of the night, with four nods, while Johnson, Brown and first-time nominee Jelly Roll trail with three each.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2 from 8-11 p.m. on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand at Paramount+.

