Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Stars Nominated at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

The nominees for the 2023 CMT Music Awards are in!

The annual fan-voted award show announced on Wednesday the artists that will go head-to-head on April 2, when the CMT Music Awards air live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Lainey Wilson leads the pack this year with four nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Trailing her with three nods each are co-host Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and first-time nominee Jelly Roll. Brown's co-host Kelsea Ballerini is up for two awards, including the coveted video of the year.

Video of the year, the night's biggest prize, currently has 16 artists vying for the title, though that number will be narrowed down to six after the first round of voting on March 27. Then, the top three will be announced on show day, and the winner determined via social media.

Joining Ballerini and Brown in the race are Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Walker Hayes.

Carrie Underwood — who is set to perform — is also nominated, and a win would help her continue her reign as the most-awarded artist in CMT history, with 25 wins.

Twenty-one artists — including rising stars like Megan Moroney, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade and Nate Smith — are nominated for the first time this year. Legendary country star Wynonna Judd is also up for her first CMT Music Awards; her performance of "The Rose" with Brandi Carlile is nominated for CMT performance of the year, and her performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" from the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and with her late mother Naomi, is nominated in the same category.

2023 also marks the first year that the show will separate the breakthrough video of the year award into male and female categories.

See below for this year's nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top 6 nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on March 27. The final 3 nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 2. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - "Bonfire At Tina's"

Blake Shelton - "No Body"

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Jimmie Allen - "Down Home"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts"

Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"

Little Big Town - "Rich Man"

Luke Bryan - "Country On"

Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

Walker Hayes - "AA"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist.

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and A Hard Place"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Cole Swindell - "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "Wasted On You"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists.

Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A - "Summer State Of Mind"

Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

The War And Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"

Zac Brown Band - "Out In The Middle"

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a female artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Avery Anna - "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted To He Would"

MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy - "Found It In You"

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a male artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.

Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall In Love"

Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

Nate Smith - "Whiskey On You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists.

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way To Go"

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around" (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry" (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down" (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket" (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds - "Love Can Build A Bridge" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose" (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT Digital / Social Channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).