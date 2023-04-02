Lily Rose and Wife Daira Show Off Wedding Rings at 2023 CMT Awards: 'It's Been Fun' (Exclusive)

Lily Rose and Daira Williamson are enjoying life as a married couple!

"We've been together for a good bit now, and it's just been so fun and full of joy," the country star told PEOPLE on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday. "We're kind of honeymooning in Austin, so we're loving it."

"We've been here for four or five days now, so we've just eaten all the good eats, drank the drinks and enjoyed downtown Austin," said Rose, 29, who tied the knot with longtime love Williamson, 28, in Nashville on March 25. "We went to Charleston for a couple days, and now we're here. It's been awesome."

The "Villain" singer-songwriter will deliver a performance on the Ram Trucks Side Stage during the awards show. "It's my first TV performance ever, so I'm really excited to do that," she said.

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic

Aside from her own onstage moment, Rose said she's most excited to see Gwen Stefani perform during the ceremony.

"She's one of my favorites. I'm so stoked," added the musician, before revealing her favorite song by the Grammy-winning pop star. "It's one of the popular ones, but 'The Sweet Escape' — really good. It's just catchy."

Rose and Williamson previously spoke to PEOPLE about their wedding, which went down at Nashville's The Bridge Building.

"We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was 'our' home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to come to celebrate us here," said the couple. "[The Bridge Building] had been a dream of ours since we first saw it."

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose. Jason Kempin/Getty

For the big day, Rose wore a custom Indochino suit, while Williamson, a retail marketing manager, wore a Galia Lahav dress from The Dress Theory in Nashville. Guests were asked to dress in all black to keep with the black-and-white theme.

During the ceremony, the couple exchanged handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers. Their close friend Sydney Stroup married them.

"We asked Sydney because she met Lily shortly before Lily and I met, so she really saw our entire love story unfold," Williamson said. "She saw it firsthand from day one and really watched us fall in love. We then all became friends, and the rest is history! We have all been super close ever since."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are airing live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2 on CBS and Paramount+.