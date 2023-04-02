Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Made Red Carpet Debut at 2023 CMT Awards: 'I Have a Really Hot Date Tonight'

It's date night for Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes!

The "Blindsided" singer, 29, and the Outer Banks star, 30, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night.

"I have a really hot date tonight," the country star told CMT's Carissa Culiner on their red carpet preshow. "I'm really really happy and it's really nice to... this is our first outing so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston [where Outer Banks shoots].' I don't know if it's the big moments on TV or where I am in my life or what it is, but I feel really good. I'm happy to be here and the show is amazing."

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ballerini is on hand as the night's co-host alongside Kane Brown, and is also up for two major categories (including video of the year for "Heartfirst") as well as performing.

"I'm relaxed today. Me and Kane did the whole dressed rehearsal seamlessly," she said before joking, "What could go wrong?"

Ballerini teased, "There is a surprise tonight. It is glittery, it is bright and it is celebratory. It is important."

Kelsea Ballerini. Emma McIntyre/Getty

She and Stokes were first linked in January, and Ballerini later confirmed their romance in a February episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in," she told host Alex Cooper. "His handle is '@hichasestokes,' and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes.' "

Stokes has since accompanied the star to several high-profile performances, including her set as musical guest on Saturday Night Live in March.

Following the show, the actor shared tributes to Ballerini on his Instagram Story. In the first image, he smiled next to Ballerini's dressing room, writing "Well s---. That was special" with a heart emoji. In the second image, he smiled sweetly at the singer, writing, "QUEEN s---. @kelseaballerini you did the f---ing damn thing."

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Chase Stokes Instagram

He's also hit the road with her on tour, and has been spotted by fans singing along to her shows.

This year marks the third time co-hosting the CMTs for Ballerini. Last April, she co-hosted and performed from the comforts of her home (while Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown held down the fort onstage) after testing positive for coronavirus.

In 2021 though, when making her hosting debut, Ballerini did not miss out on style. All five of her looks, from the red carpet to the stage, made her an eye-catching star.

The "Mountain with a View" artist kicked off the night in a pink pleather corset top/pants combo with matching Giuseppe Zanotti heels for her red-carpet appearance. The outfit was also a rewear from when she accepted the award for CMT performance of the year, for her 2020 CMT Music Awards duet of "The Other Girl" with Halsey.

getty (3)

From there, she slipped into a shimmering blue dress for a performance of her song, "I Quit Drinking," with Paul Klein of LANY.

Following up her third and fourth ensembles — a bright orange mini dress and yellow power suit — Ballerini closed out the evening in a hot pink peekaboo number with gold hardware.

Ballerini released her surprise EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, and its accompanying short film, on Valentine's Day. But, just a week before she paid tribute to its preceding studio album, Subject to Change, with a special ensemble at the 2023 Grammys.

The singer-songwriter, who was nominated for best country solo performance for her hit song "Heartfirst," donned an eye-catching yellow Prabal Gurung gown inspired by her album's cover art.

Kelsea Ballerini. Getty

The best part: Ballerini teamed her custom designer gown with a soft rock 'n roll glam all achieved with makeup favorites from Covergirl makeup favorites (apt for Ballerini who is the face of the brand).

Her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at what went into creating the star's look of the night. "I wanted Kelsea's monochromatic, warm copper makeup look to complement her gorgeous sunshine yellow Prabal gown," Deenihan shared.